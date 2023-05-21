Gandhi Bust In Japan,Little India In Sydney: PM Modi's Indian Culture Push In Asia-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour was marked by engagements aimed at augmenting the presence of Indian culture in these countries. The Indian PM has made it a point to spread awareness about Indian culture and traditions during his visits abroad. The Prime Minister also discusses global challenges and ways to address them with world leaders.

Bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 20 unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park ahead of the second day of the G-7 Summit. The step according to world leaders will take forward the idea of non-violence.

“The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence. It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan.

PM’s encouragement to an artist strongly connected to Indian culture

On the second day of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met with the renowned Japanese author, Hindi and Punjabi linguist, Dr Tomio Mizokami, who is also a Padma recipient. Mizokami is credited with boosting India-Japan ties through his relentless work to promote Indian culture on Japanese soil. Interestingly, Mizokami urged PM Modi to hold next Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Japan.

“I urged PM Modi that the next ‘Vishwa Hindi Sammelan’ be held in Japan. I was born in the Japanese city of Kobe, which back then was largely dominated by the Indian population. I was influenced by them. I was curious to learn about their language," said Dr Tomio Mizokami.

PM to release ‘The Tirukkural’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release "The Tirukkural", a classic Tamil text written by venerable poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, in Tok Pisin language in Papua New Guinea, the next country on his itinerary, said officials. It is pertinent to note that Tok Pisin is one of the official languages of the pacific nation. On Monday, May 22, the prime minister will travel from Papua New Guinea to Australia.

Locality of Sydney to be named ‘Little India’

Furthermore, local authorities will be formally naming the Harris Park locality in Parramatta as "Little India.” It comes in recognition of the presence and contribution of a large number of Indians there. Notably, the first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015. But the attempts were stalled after the Geographic Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term as it may "create confusion".