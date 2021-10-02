Last Updated:

Gandhi Jayanti: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For 'new Era Of Peace Trust & Tolerance'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance."

Gandhi Jayanti

Image: AP


On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for peace, trust and tolerance. In his message, the UN chief said on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, which is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, that people should remember his words on peace and dedicate themselves to building a better future.  

Taking to Twitter, the UN Secretary-General wrote “Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi's birthday - let's heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all.” 

Meanwhile, commemorating the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Gandhi ji's ideas are universally applicable and give millions of people strength. Prime minister Modi tweeted, “Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti."  The Indian Prime Minister went on to say that Pujya Bapu's life and principles will continue to encourage every generation of Indians to follow the path of duty and responsibility. 

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, was born on 2 October 1869, in the Gujarat town of Porbandar. He practised peaceful protest and was in the vanguard of the Indian freedom movement against colonial British authority with much tolerance. India was eventually granted independence in 1947 as a result of its non-violence resistance. His unshakeable conviction in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) earned him acclaim from all corners of the world.

International Day of Non-Violence

Mahatma Gandhi's birthday is commemorated as the International Day of Non-Violence across the world. In the year 2007, on June 15, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution for the inception of the International Day of Non-Violence.

The goal of the day was to propagate the idea of nonviolence across the world. The day also aims to promote education and public awareness. Gandhi and his ideas were universally respected in the resolution. The UN considered Gandhi's birthday as International Day of Non-Violence as the Mahatma's devotion and techniques towards non-violence have served as a model for humans rights movements across the globe. 

(Image: AP)

