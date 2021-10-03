Gandhi Jayanti: UN Leaders Call On World To Heed To Bapu's Message Of Peace & Non-violence

Amid the recent challenges that the world is facing, including the COVID-19 and regional conflicts, top United Nations leaders on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti called on the international community to take note of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace, stressing that the face of "satyagraha" believed that violence would benefit no one.

Permanent Mission of India to the UN organised a special commemoration of Gandhi's birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the International Day of non-violence (IDNV). In his address to the online commemoration, UN President Abdulla Shahid said that Gandhi's life was based on premise that conflict and violence could not benefit anyone.

Saturday's International Day of Non-Violence marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi - a leader who remained committed to the principle of non-violence, even in the most difficult circumstances. https://t.co/cjpYWYb99f pic.twitter.com/guApWP0PLw — United Nations (@UN) October 2, 2021

History has vindicated Gandhi's assessment: UN President

"It is not by chance that this day, October 2, coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday," UN General Assembly President said, "In commemorating this day, we also celebrate the legacy of this remarkable man who taught us that there is nothing cowardly about non-violence, that choosing peace, even when confronted with injustice, even in our moments of what we think is our justified anger, is the height of bravery."

“History has vindicated this assessment. Let us never forget that this great institution, the United Nations, was founded from the ashes of a world that was at war with itself,” President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said.

UN Secretary-General on Mahatma Gandhi

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that on this year's International Day of Non-Violence (IDNV) the heed should be on Gandhi's message of peace. "It is no coincidence that we mark the International Day of Non-Violence on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. For Gandhi, non-violence, peaceful protest, dignity and equality were more than words," he said.

India's envoy to UN, TS Tirumurti said that Gandhi inspired many political icons like Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Nelson Mandela. He said that Mahatma's 21-year stint in South Africa shaped his thinking to "inspire an entire nation and helped India overthrow colonialism."

"At a time when hate, discrimination, terrorism and conflicts are on the rise, the message of Mahatma Gandhi has never been more relevant - the message of truth and non-violence, Satyagraha and Ahimsa,” Tirumurti said. Bapu's non-violent struggle in India inspired a continent called Africa to fight against colonialism, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)