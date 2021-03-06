Gender Inequality Has Cost World $70 Tln Since 1990, Will Take 257 Years To Close The Gap

Gender inequality has cost the world USD 70 trillion since 1990 and it would take at least 257 years more to bridge the gender gap, a report by economists at Bank of America has revealed. Out of the total, the loss of human capital wealth due to gender inequality alone is estimated at USD 160.2 trillion. However, the report asserts that if in case, all the countries in the world become gender-equal, then the global GDP could increase by up to USD 28 trillion by 2025.

While girl’s education is still a topic of discussion in several states, the report stated that closing the gender and race gaps in education and employment would have generated USD 2.6 trillion more in economic output in 2019 and the cumulative gains from 1990 would have been USD 70 trillion at the 2019 dollar rate.

The report also talked about the gap between the earnings of people from different racial communities due to disparities in health, education, incarceration and employment opportunities. It said that an end to the gap could boost trend growth by 0.5 per cent per year through 2050, says the report. Elaborating on the downward trajectory of global income, the report revealed that as many as 96 million people will slide into extreme poverty in 2021, of which 47 million are women. Women's jobs were 19 per cent more at risk and they took up an even greater share of childcare and unpaid labour during the pandemic.

EU to reduce gender gap

Recently, the European Union, in a move to tackle the pay gap, asked employers to be more vocal about their employees' wage. As per the bloc, the move would facilitate woman in challenging wage imbalances and close the gender pay gap. Even though the gender pay gap across the 27-nation bloc has been reduced to 14 per cent, the European Commission wants to eliminate the disparity by imposing specific rules to make pay levels public. "For equal pay, you need transparency. Women must know whether their employers treat them fairly," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

