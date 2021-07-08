Gender Pay Gap Among Men & Women Result In Fewer Female Candidates On Ballot: Oxford Study

A new study suggested that electoral districts with bigger gender wage inequalities favour male politicians in Parliamentary elections, with fewer female candidates on the ballot. Between 1988 and 2017, the researchers collected data for seven legislative elections in France. Candidates from the Left and Right political alliances, which account for 80% of elected members of Parliament, were investigated. The report was published in the Journal of the European Economic Association by Oxford University Press.

The researchers used administrative and web data on candidates and electoral outcomes, survey data on voters' attitudes toward gender, census data on earnings, and voter demographics across electoral districts, as well as survey data on voters' attitudes toward gender.

Female candidates made up about 15% of all Parliamentary candidates in the 1980s and 1990s, according to the study. Following the enactment of the Parity Law in 2000, which required each party to field an equal number of male and female candidates across electoral districts in Parliamentary elections, the figure nearly doubled to over 30%. Noncompliance with the parity regulation carries a monetary penalty for the government funding agency.

Researchers compared voting support for male and female candidates in the same electoral districts to local gender pay inequalities. Researchers discovered a robust and positive link between female wage disparities and electoral disparities between municipalities in the same electoral district: An increase of 150 euros in the wage disparity between men and women results in a 0.6 percentage point increase in vote shares between male and female candidates.

Female candidates receive lower votes in locations with less favourable attitudes toward women, including major gender wage discrepancies, according to the researchers, and so women are less inclined to run for office in these areas.

Indeed, voters' opinions regarding gender are substantially linked to the gender distribution of candidates across electoral districts in France, according to experts. A 2.3 percentage point fall in the number of female candidates coincided with a 10 percentage point increase in poll respondents who thought men were better political leaders than women.

Researchers found that in the most competitive voting districts, the political cost of selecting women outweighs the financial penalty imposed by the Parity Law. Electoral competition reduces the effectiveness of "soft" quota requirements on candidates when voters are inclined against female candidates. In the most recent Parliamentary election (17 years after the Parity Law was enacted), the two major political parties selected an average of 40% female candidates, much below the Parity Law's goal of 50%.

