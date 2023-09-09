German Chancellor Arrives In Delhi For G20; Will Berlin, Like Russia, Not Sign Communique?

As the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday arrived in New Delhi to attend the two-day long G20 Summit here in India, it remains to see if Germany would be a signatory of the joint communique. Germany, like Russia, has threatened to block the Leaders' declaration over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sholz on Saturday received a grand ceremonial welcome at the airport by a group of traditional dancers. He was seen wearing the eyepatch following a fall in Potsdam. He waved excitedly as he deboarded the plane and was received by MoS Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

Declaration is almost ready? Would not like to dwell on it, says India

Germany’s G20 sherpa Jorg Kukies had reportedly stated before Sholz's arrival that Germany will not sign a joint statement at the G20 if it ignores Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The G20 leaders have been struggling with differences in the language of war in Ukraine. The US had suggested that Russia and China might block the joint communiqué that will address global issues like debt and climate change. India's G20 sherpa, or negotiator, Amitabh Kant clarified that the Leaders' Declaration will focus more on the "voice" of the Global South and developing countries. It is to be noted that the language on the war in Ukraine was the only issue left before the leaders arrived in New Delhi to attend the key forum at Bharat Mandapam.

"New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it," Kant said at a news conference. "This declaration will be recommended to the leaders."

Scholz also emphasized that the G20 Summit in India is significant despite the absence of Russia and China during an interview with German radio station Deutschlandfunk. The forum will still have important cooperation to make global decisions. Olaf noted that it is a "big damn obligation" to fulfil to resolve issues of the world. The leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) said that nations who are responsible for colonial history must ensure the development of their colonies.