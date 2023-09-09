German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Sports Eyepatch At G20 Summit: Here's Why

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a distinctive entrance at the G20 Summit today on September 9, donning a pirate-style eyepatch, sparking curiosity among onlookers.

The unconventional choice of accessory in an event like G20 was the result of a recent jogging accident, as revealed by an AP report. On September 4, Chancellor Scholz took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with a black eyepatch and visible bruises on the right side of his face. As AP states he reassured his well-wishers, stating, "Thanks for the well wishes, it looks worse than it is!" The Chancellor, known for his straightforward and down-to-earth demeanour, Scholz added,“ am excited to see the memes.”

Wer den Schaden hat…

Bin gespannt auf die Memes. Danke für die guten Wünsche, sieht schlimmer aus, als es ist! pic.twitter.com/bB5INX8HnM — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 4, 2023

Despite the minor setback, Scholz is still attending the G20 Summit, a pivotal gathering of world leaders hosted by India under its presidency. Upon arrival in New Delhi, he was warmly received by Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

In May of this year, the Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellorconvened on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and global challenges. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, as well as India's G20 Presidency.

The India-Germany Strategic Partnership, based on shared ideals, trust, and mutual understanding, has grown stronger with increased economic collaboration, investment ties, and joint efforts towards green and sustainable development.

The 18th G20 Summit, hosted at the’ state-of-the-art ‘Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi, will span September 9 and 10. The event is attended by over 30 heads of state, senior officials from the European Union, guest countries, and representatives from 14 international organisations.

Under India's presidency, the G20 Summit is focusing on key issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and global health equity. India is leveraging its leadership to promote collaborative solutions for the betterment of both its citizens and the global community.