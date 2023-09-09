German Chancellor Scholz, Saudi Crown Prince, Macron arrive for G20 Summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived here on Saturday morning to attend the two-day G20 Summit.

While Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Macron was received by Union minister Anupriya Patel.

A host of other leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, arrived on Friday for the summit, which got underway at Bharat Mandapam here Saturday morning. All the leaders were given a traditional welcome at the airport. Welcoming the Brazilian president to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that he had met him recently in Johannesburg.

"I am happy to be getting the opportunity to meet him again at the G20 Summit. His views on various subjects will be eagerly awaited," Modi posted on X. Brazil will take over the next presidency of G20 from India.