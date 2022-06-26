Germany: PM Modi Interacts With Indian Diaspora As He Arrives In Munich Ahead Of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Germany on Sunday as part of a two-day visit wherein he is slated to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit under the German Presidency on June 26-27. After touching down at Munich airport, the PM was met with a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora from across Europe at the iconic Audidom.

PM Modi was welcomed by members of the Indian community on his arrival in Munich today.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi gets warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany



Later, PM Modi interacted with children among the members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him at the Munich hotel where he will be residing during his two-day visit to Germany.

#WATCH PM Modi interacts with children among the members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him at the Munich hotel where he will be staying during his visit to Germany



Notably, this marks the largest gathering of the Indian diaspora post-pandemic. People from across Europe assembled to celebrate Indian culture, Indian values, Indian dances, and Indian spirits of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

During the first day of his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and also meet the Minister-President of Bavaria, Germany's largest state by land area. Whereas on June 27, the second day, PM Modi will attend the G7 summit and will also hold bilateral talks with the US, France, UK, Japan and Germany on the sideline of the G7 summit

G7 Summit

The ongoing G7 summit is taking place under the German Presidency at Germany's Schloss Elmau. It is significant to mention that the G7 grouping includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, however, the host country (the one who holds the presidency) can invite other countries in the summit as well. So, apart from India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to strengthen international collaboration on important issues.

Notably, the agendas of this G7 summit on which the states are likely to have discussion are the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Global energy crisis, Global food crisis, Security in the Indo-Pacific region, Countering Beijing and Counter-terrorism.

PM Modi to visit UAE after G7 summit

Notably, after attending the G7 summit in Germany, PM Modi will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"On my way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE for a meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi on June 28, 2022, to convey my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said according to PMO's press release. The External Affairs Ministry informed that PM will depart from UAE on the same night of June 28.