Germany's Angela Merkel Asks World 'maintain Dialogue' With Taliban, Preserve Development

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday stated that the world needs to maintain a dialogue with the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, to hold on to various developments that have been earned over several years. Addressing the press, the German Chancellor said that the world cannot afford to allow the Taliban to destroy achievements of the past. She also said that it is unfortunate that the Taliban has risen to power again, but the world now has to strategise to make the situation peaceful and better.

Angela Merkel advocates world to continue holding dialogue with Taliban

Merkel insisted that the world should continue to hold dialogue with the Talibani government, as the US & NATO forces retreat from the region. She pointed out that over the last two decades, Afghanistan has gone through significant changes and seen development and growth. She said that 70% of Afghans have now access to drinking water, while a decade ago it was only 20%. She further added, that nine out of ten people in Afghanistan now have access to electricity, which in 2011 was just two out of ten.

She asserted that this must be a tough time for the people of Afghanistan, but the hate and violence are always ousted by justice and love.

Merkel speaks to PM Modi to discuss Afghanistan situation

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, August 23, to discuss the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the topmost priority being the repatriation of stranded citizens, the PM's office said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed issues concerning the bilateral and multilateral agenda, including co-operation for the COVID-19 vaccines, development regarding on climate, energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

Taliban seize control of Afghanistan

Afghanistan saw terrible violence since the Taliban took control of the country. Since then, people have desperately been trying to leave the country, fearing the deteriorating situation. The Taliban has imposed strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite making promises to respect women and minorities. Though Taliban claims to be a changed entity, the mayhem by its terrorists continues to be inflicted on the country, depicting a contrasting picture to the claims made by the terror outfit.

Image: AP

