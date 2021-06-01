Global Warming Responsible For 1 In 3 Heat-related Deaths Worldwide: Study

More than one-third of all deaths in the world are caused due to global warming. According to a new study, 37 per cent of all heat-related deaths in the recent summer periods were caused due to global warming. The study was led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the University of Bern and findings of the study have been published in the journal Natural Climate Change.

The study revealed the number of deaths caused by human-induced climate change that occurred in specific cities. The researchers looked at heat deaths in 732 cities in 43 countries around the world from 1991 to 2018. They calculated that 37 per cent of all heat-related deaths were caused by higher temperatures from human-caused warming, according to a new study. The authors of the study say that strong policies should be framed to reduce future warming of the planet. Dr Ana M. Vicedo-Cabrera, from the University of Bern and the first author of the study, said that they expect the proportion of heat-related deaths to continue to grow if steps are not taken for climate change.

"We expect the proportion of heat-related deaths to continue to grow if we don't do something about climate change or adapt. So far, the average global temperature has only increased by about 1°C, which is a fraction of what we could face if emissions continue to grow unchecked," was quoted as saying in the press release of LHSTM.

According to the new study, the number of deaths from human-induced climate change was 136 additional deaths per year in Santiago de Chile (44.3 per cent of total heat-related deaths in the city), 189 in Athens (26.1 per cent), 172 in Rome (32 per cent), 156 in Tokyo (35.6 per cent), 177 in Madrid (31.9 per cent), 146 in Bangkok (53.4 per cent), 82 in London (33.6 per cent), 141 in New York (44.2 per cent), and 137 in Ho Chi Minh City (48.5 per cent). The percentage of heat-related deaths by human-induced climate change was highest in Central and South America. The researchers studied weather conditions simulated with and without anthropogenic emissions. Professor Antonio Gasparrini from LSHTM, senior author of the study and coordinator of the MCC Network, said, "This is the largest detection & attribution study on current health risks of climate change."

IMAGE: AP

