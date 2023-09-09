'Great Seeing You', Says Biden After Meeting PM Modi Ahead Of G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden has hailed PM Modi on the social media platform after the bilateral meeting held on September 8. The meeting highlighted the significance of the India-US Strategic Partnership, with both leaders committed to advancing collaboration in various dimensions of their multifaceted global agenda.

Notably, India and the US would be working together to strengthen their ties during the G20 summit. President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history. The statement comes after having dinner and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night. Further, the two leaders discussed 11 agendas including defence, technology and permanent seat at UNSC for India.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the US President wrote, "Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than at any time in history."

US reaffirms support for India as a permanent member of the UNSC

Biden landed in Delhi at 7 p.m. last evening for the G20 summit. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). This was followed by a private dinner and bilateral talks at the Prime Minister's residence.

After the meeting, a joint statement was issued at the end of the talks where President Biden reaffirmed his support for the reformed United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member. “Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29,” read the statement from the White House. Further, the talks between the two leaders have emphasized strengthening and reforming the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, as per the statement.

Some of the important points that were on the agenda of the Biolater meeting are:

Quad and Indo-Pacific

PM Modi and President Biden reassured the significance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. They looked forward to the next Quad Leaders' Summit, to be hosted by India in 2024. India welcomed the US decision to co-lead the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Pillar on Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, following its decision to join IPOI in June 2023.

Renewable Energy and Nuclear Cooperation

For Renewable Energy, the leaders underlined their commitment and efforts to expand electric mobility in India. Collaboration in nuclear energy and support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group were also reaffirmed. The Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform (RE-TAP) was established to promote renewable energy technologies.

G20 and Multilateral Cooperation

President Biden praised India's leadership in the G20, noting its vital role in delivering important outcomes. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the G20 and expressed confidence in the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. They affirmed that this summit will advance shared goals, including accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building a global consensus on inclusive economic policies.