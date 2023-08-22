Growth Engine Of World, 5T Economy: PM Modi Touts India's Prowess At BRICS Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an optimistic outlook for India's economic future during his address at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue in South Africa. Highlighting India's remarkable growth trajectory, he emphasised the nation's readiness to become a USD 5 trillion economy and a pivotal driver of global economic growth.

Speaking at the first in-person summit of BRICS nations since 2019, Prime Minister Modi showcased India's commitment to implementing transformative reforms that have significantly enhanced the ease of doing business within the country. These "mission-mode" reforms, he emphasised, have catalysed India's rise as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"Soon, India will become a USD 5 trillion economy. There is no doubt that India will be the growth engine of the world in the years to come," PM Modi said.

In a bid to strengthen international collaboration, PM Modi extended an invitation to businesses worldwide to partake in India's remarkable developmental journey. He underscored that the nation's recent reforms, particularly in areas such as technology, compliance reduction, and investment promotion, have paved the way for a more welcoming business environment. By removing bureaucratic obstacles and fostering a favorable climate for private investment, India has embraced a dynamic approach that has instilled newfound investor confidence.

"The reforms that we have done in the mission mode in the last few years have resulted in continuous improvement in the ease of doing business in India," he said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed to specific milestones that have contributed to India's growth narrative, including the successful implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. These measures, he contended, have laid the groundwork for increased economic stability and growth.

The Prime Minister further accentuated India's ambition to lead the way in renewable energy and sustainable technologies. By leveraging its prowess in solar energy, wind energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, India seeks to become a global manufacturing hub for these transformative sectors. PM Modi's conviction is that this drive will not only propel India's economy but also create a robust market for renewable technologies.

"It is natural that this will create a big market for renewable technology in India," he said.

Technological advancements were a recurrent theme in PM Modi's address, as he highlighted India's achievements in digital financial inclusion. The adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, ranging from street vendors to major commercial centers, has revolutionised financial transactions in India. PM Modi extended the vision of UPI's potential beyond India's borders, citing partnerships with countries like UAE, Singapore, and France, and expressing enthusiasm for future collaboration within the BRICS framework.

PM Modi's address resonated with his country's commitment to economic growth, technological innovation, and global cooperation. As he concluded his speech, he reiterated that India's substantial investments in infrastructure were poised to lay a robust foundation for an evolved India in the years to come.