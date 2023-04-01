Happy April Fools' Day! All You Need To Know About The Day Of Pranks And Laughs

April Fools' Day is an annual occasion loved and loathed by many. For some, it is the perfect opportunity to devise an elaborate prank, but for others, it is the day to take everything with a pinch of salt to not fall for what might just be a big practical joke. While its origin may not have a concrete answer, April Fools' Day is said to have emerged centuries ago, sometime during the Renaissance, according to Huffington Post.

There are various theories about its emergence, but the most popular one comes from France. As per Britannica, French King Charles IX decided around August 1564 that new year would no longer be celebrated on Easter, but on January 1. This was done because the festival is marked on a different date every year, usually in April. Therefore, anyone who still kicked off a new year on Easter was dubbed an "April Fool". By the 19th century, the day found its way to American culture. "The first of April is the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the year," renowned writer Mark Twain once said, according to the Encyclopedia of American Folklore.

How is April Fools' Day celebrated around the world?

In the modern era, April Fools' Day is celebrated annually all around the world, with people channeling their inner comedian and planning all sorts of jokes and tricks. It is celebrated widely among friends and families as a day that brings joy and laughter. In some countries like France, the day comes with a set of traditions, such as pasting paper fish on people's backs or humorous notes.

In Scotland, people celebrate it for two days. On the first day, the country marks Hunt the Gowk Day, which refers to a kind of bird but is also a term used for "fools". The second day is known as Taily Day, during which people go around pasting notes such as "kick me", or attaching tails and other items on their friend's or family member's rear. In New York, popular prankster Joey Skaggs began the tradition of April Fools' Day Parade in 1986. Since then, people have taken to the streets in flamboyant costumes, showcasing their inner "fool" and spreading laughter in the air.