'Happy To Share India's AI-based Platform With SCO To Remove Lang Barriers': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for sharing India's AI-based language platform, Bhashini, with SCO member countries to remove language barriers within the international grouping. He said this during his address at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). "We would be happy to share India's AI-based language platform, Bhashini, with everyone to remove language barriers within the SCO. This can serve as an example of digital technology for inclusive growth," he said.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Currently, the SCO's official languages are Mandarin and Russian. India has been pitching for also including English as the official language of the grouping.