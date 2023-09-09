Here Are The 11 Agendas Discussed By US President, PM Modi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed 11 areas during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20, on September 8. This meeting highlighted the significance of the India-US Strategic Partnership, with both leaders committed to advancing collaboration in various dimensions of their multifaceted global agenda.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders reaffirmed the enduring and close partnership between India and the US. Shared values, including freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens, remain pivotal to the success enjoyed by both nations and further strengthen their relationship.

What are these 11 agendas?

Here are the 11 areas that have been discussed by the US President and PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, after a private dinner:

Quad and Indo-Pacific

PM Modi and President Biden reassured the significance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. They looked forward to the next Quad Leaders' Summit, to be hosted by India in 2024. India welcomed the US decision to co-lead the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Pillar on Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, following its decision to join IPOI in June 2023.

UN Reform and Security Council

Both leaders exchanged their views on global governance. President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member. India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29 was also welcomed by the US. The leaders also emphasized the need to improve the multilateral system to better reflect contemporary realities and expressed commitment to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including expanding the categories of membership of the UN Security Council.

G20 and Multilateral Cooperation

US President Biden praised India's leadership in the G20, noting its vital role in delivering important outcomes. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to the G20 and expressed confidence in the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. They affirmed that this summit will advance shared goals, including accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building a global consensus on inclusive economic policies.

Technology Cooperation

PM Modi and President Biden stressed the role of technology in deepening their strategic partnership. They applauded the ongoing efforts through the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) to build open, secure, and resilient technology ecosystems.

Space Cooperation

US President Biden hailed India on Chandrayaan-3's historic landing at the Moon's south polar region and the successful launch of India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1. The leaders announced efforts toward the establishment of a Working Group for commercial space collaboration. ISRO and NASA collaboration was on the agenda and a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024. Both countries intend to increase coordination on planetary defence, with US support for India's participation in asteroid detection and tracking.

Semiconductor Supply Chains and Telecommunications

The leaders repeated their support for building resilient semiconductor supply chains. US companies, including Microchip Technology, Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices, have made a substantial investment in India. They welcomed the ongoing implementation of announcements made by US companies, such as Micron, LAM Research, and Applied Materials, in June 2023.

In the field of telecommunications, a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance was also welcomed. This would mark the beginning of deeper public-private cooperation between vendors and operators. Joint Task Forces will focus on Open RAN and research and development in 5G/6G technologies. A 5G Open RAN pilot in a leading Indian telecom operator is in the works.

Quantum Technology and Biotechnology Collaboration

Both nations also discussed their commitment to work together in the quantum domain, with India's S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences joining the Quantum Economic Development Consortium. They also emphasised collaborations in biotechnology, promoted by an Implementation Arrangement between the US NSF and India's Department of Biotechnology.

Defence and Aerospace Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden pledged to deepen defence and aerospace cooperation, particularly in new and emerging domains like space and AI. They hailed the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India.

Renewable Energy and Nuclear Cooperation

For Renewable Energy, the leaders underlined their commitment and efforts to expand electric mobility in India. Collaboration in nuclear energy and support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group were also reaffirmed. The Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform (RE-TAP) was established to promote renewable energy technologies.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

They lauded the settlement of outstanding WTO disputes between India and the United States, marking significant progress in trade relations. An ambitious "Innovation Handshake" agenda under the India-US Commercial Dialogue is in the pipeline to connect start-ups, venture capital firms, and government officials in both countries' innovation ecosystems.

Healthcare and Education Collaboration

Collaboration in healthcare, including cancer research and care, was discussed, with the launch of the India-US Cancer Dialogue and the US-India Health Dialogue on the horizon. They also welcomed educational collaborations, such as the establishment of the India-US Global Challenges Institute.