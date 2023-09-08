Here's The List Of Delegates Who Have Arrived At G20 Summit So Far

The members of the G20 have begun to arrive in India, on Thursday, September 7, to participate in the G20 Summit held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, scheduled for September 9 and 10. So far, Argentina President Alberto Fernández, European Council Charles Michel, Secretary General of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have reached New Delhi.

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held in India's capital in the recently opened Bharat Mandapam. The G20 Summit meeting would convene for the first time with India holding the chairmanship. Numerous delegations and world leaders will attend the event. The focus areas would be, Global inflation, expected recession, Global South, clean and green energy and Russia-Ukraine.

India received delegates with a warm welcome

The G20 members have received a warm welcome with dance performances highlighting India's cultures. Every delegate has been allotted an Indian minister who has been given the responsibility of escorting the respective delegate. Here are some of the foreign leaders who have touched down in New Delhi for the G20 meeting.

Argentina President Alberto Fernández was welcomed by received by MoS for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who was welcomed by Union Minister Prahlad Patel.

Secretary General of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann arrived in New Delhi on September 7 (night).

Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reached New Delhi on September 8 (at Midnight).

Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva arrived on September 7.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Govt of India, Anupriya Patel on September 7.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are the other two leaders who will not be visiting Delhi. Further, Spain's President Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in India this weekend. Instead of Sánchez, First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation would be participating in the summit.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, who recently tested negative for COVID-19, has been airborne and is expected to touch down in New Delhi at 7:45 PM, September 8. Notably, the US President has skipped the ASEAN Summit, which was held in Jakarta, Indonesia.