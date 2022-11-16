Here's What UK PM Rishi Sunak Tweeted In Hindi After Meeting PM Modi On G20 Sidelines

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with his Indian counterpart PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

The British leader is seen shaking hands with Prime Minister Modi in the picture with a caption that reads, "United by friendship." Also, the Hindi translation of the caption was written by the UK PM's official Twitter handle which said, "Ek Mazboot Dosti." Earlier on Tuesday, Sunak shared a series of pictures with world leaders like US President Joe Biden and German President Olaf Scholz, including PM Modi.

'Ek Mazboot Dosti': Tweets Rishi Sunak after meeting PM Modi at G20 Summit

On Wednesday, the British Prime Minister held talks with PM Modi, covering important issues concerning trade cooperation, mobility defense and security between UK and India. Notably, this was the first face-to-face meeting between PM Sunak and PM Modi after the former assumed office.

PM Sunak said that his government is committed to a trade deal with India. "We remain committed to a trade deal with India, but we need to get these things right," Sunak said, adding, "There's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency."

After the meeting, PM Modi stated that India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties. PM Modi shared details of his meeting with Sunak, saying he discussed ways to strengthen commercial ties as well as security cooperation.

"It was great to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust India-UK ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in the context of India’s defence reforms, and make people-to-people ties even stronger," he tweeted.

PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak a handmade textile from Gujarat

On the last day of the G20 Summit, PM Modi gifted British PM Rishi Sunak a handmade textile from Gujarat, which depicts Maa Durga. The handmade textile is known as "Mata Ni Pachedi" and it is offered at the altar of temples.

PM Modi gifts UK PM Rishi Sunak Mata Ni Pachedi.



It is a handmade textile of Gujarat and an offering in temple shrines which house Mother Goddess. The name is derived from Gujarati words ‘Mata’ meaning ‘mother goddess’, ‘Ni’ meaning ‘belonging to’ & ‘Pachedi’ meaning ‘backdrop’ pic.twitter.com/ycf3sffy15 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

India assumes G20 Presidency at Summit

On Wednesday, India assumed G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Image: AP