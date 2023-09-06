Alexander Ellis, the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to India, has commended India's transformative role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023, stating that it has altered the global forum's dynamics and laid out a blueprint for future host countries. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Ellis shared his perspective on India's ambitious G20 presidency and its efforts to diversify the summit's outreach.

Ellis praised India for changing the tone of the G20 through its presidency, noting that the nation has embarked on a path to foster development through various initiatives. "India's G20 Presidency has been a big deal," he affirmed, emphasising the significance of India's leadership in the context of a polarized world, largely driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bringing the G20 to every corner of the country

One of the standout aspects of India's presidency, as recognised by Ellis, has been its commitment to taking the G20 to diverse locations across the nation. India hosted over 200 meetings in 60 different cities, allowing 16 ministers to experience various parts of the country firsthand. Ellis highlighted the importance of this approach, stating, "One of the great things about the G20 Presidency has been going to all these different venues."

High expectations amid a fractured world

While acknowledging the challenges India faces in managing the G20 presidency in a divided global landscape, Ellis lauded Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on critical global issues, such as food security, energy transition, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. He pointed out that India's ambitious goals align with its high expectations. "So our expectations are high because India's ambitions are high, rightly so, but it is going to be tough because of that fractured world," Alex Ellis added.

UK PM's support for India's presidency

Highlighting the UK's support for India's G20 presidency, Ellis mentioned that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, will be attending the summit with a commitment to bolster India's ambitions and work toward resolving pressing global issues. Ellis also provided insights into Sunak's objectives during the leaders' meeting scheduled for September 9-10, underscoring the collaborative efforts expected during this critical gathering.

"I think our Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] will be focused on global growth. Secondly, he would want to address the issues of the Global South, (like) food security, energy security and so forth. And thirdly, he would want to point out the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Not just the terrible damages done to the people of Ukraine, but also about the wider damages by choking the supply of grains to the world thereby pushing up food prices including in Haryana and UP," Alex Ellis said.

As the G20 Summit 2023 approaches, India's proactive leadership and inclusive approach have garnered international recognition, setting a precedent for future hosts and reaffirming its commitment to addressing pressing global challenges.