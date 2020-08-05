Hiroshima Day Posters To Share In Memory Of Those Who Lost Their Lives To Nuclear Weapons

Every year, on August 6, Japan and the rest of the world celebrates Hiroshima Day. Hiroshima Day marks the day when the first atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during the Second World War. It is a day dedicated to the memory of the city of Hiroshima, and the thousands of people who passed away when the bomb was dropped.

Here are some Hiroshima Day posters to share with your friends and family to remember those who were killed during the first atomic bomb attack.

Posters for Hiroshima Day 2020

Respect for who died in this terrible attack, and respect for the survivors! I'm sad because there are victims of the nuclear radiation effect to this day.#Hiroshima #HiroshimaDay #Nagasaki #AtomBomb #Japan #worldwar2nd pic.twitter.com/2MGVPkzU8c — Illy Alexandra (@AlexandraIlly) August 5, 2020

It's been 9 years since I visited Hiroshima. I'll be posting a blog about my visit. Here's a photograph contrasting the old and new. Hopefully this never happens again. #Hiroshima75 #HiroshimaDay #Japan pic.twitter.com/mdodcIQzxr — Danny Lee Baker 🤙 (@DannyBaker0) August 5, 2020

El dia 6 y 9 agosto de 1945, fueron dias oscuros para los japoneses. hace 75 años se lanzaron las primera bombas atomicas en la historia de la humanidad #Hiroshima75 #HiroshimaDay #Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/fePfcNk4Sp — chaneitorvlogs15 (@chaneitorvlogs1) August 4, 2020

Above are some Hiroshima Day images that you can share online to mourn those who lost their lives during the devastating Nuclear bomb attack. This year will mark the 75th Hiroshima Day. This annual day of remembrance is organised by Galway Alliance Against War in Eyre Square. The first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on August 06, 1945, by the United States of America, as they believed that Japan would never surrender during the Second World War.

This day is meant to promote peace politics and anti-nuclear legislature. Each year on Hiroshima Day, the world pays respect to those who lost their lives in the war and spread awareness about the dangers of atomic bombs and other weapons of mass destruction.

According to historical records, when the USA dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, 90% of the city was destroyed in an instant. Moreover, approximately 80,000 people were killed instantly during the attack.

Survivors of the attack were also permanently affected by the atomic bomb's radiation. In fact, many natives of Hiroshima still have genetic defects due to the radiation sickness their ancestors suffered. The USA dropped another atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki only three days after the attack on Hiroshima. Due to these deadly bombs, the Emperor of Japan declared an unconditional surrender on August 15, 1945.

The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima was named 'Little Boy', and is one of the only two nuclear bombs used in a war. After realizing the terrifying power of atomic bombs, most countries decided to avoid using such a weapon as it would result in mutually assured destruction. However, nuclear weapons still exist and are a threat to humanity that is addressed during Hiroshima day.

[promo Image by T Grand from Pixabay]