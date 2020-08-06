Hiroshima Day Quotes: Read Quotes By Popular Personalities About The Tragedy

Every year August 6, is observed as Hiroshima day in Japan and around the world. Hiroshima day is observed to remember the tragedy that had struck this Japanese city during World War II on August 6, 1945. The United States had dropped the B-29 bomber, an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima.

Following this ghastly incidence, another atomic bomb was dropped in Nagasaki after only three days. As a result of this tragedy, the Japanese Emperor Hirohito announced unconditional surrender in World War II in a radio transmission on 15 August. The Hiroshima nuclear bomb blast had wiped out around 90% of the city.

Around 80,000 people were killed instantly, and another 35,000 people were fatally injured, as the entire world watched in horrified disbelief. Following this tragedy, many popular scientific and military minds at the time had expressed their horror and resentment. Here are a few Hiroshima Day quotes which will help you understand the tragic incident.

Here are some Hiroshima Day quotes

I was profoundly moved to be the first United Nations Secretary-General to attend the Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima. I also visited Nagasaki. Sadly, we know the terrible humanitarian consequences from the use of even one weapon. As long as such weapons exist, so, too, will the risks of use and proliferation. -Ban Ki-Moon (South Korean Politician)

Japan learned from the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that the tragedy wrought by nuclear weapons must never be repeated and that humanity and nuclear weapons cannot coexist. -Daisaku Ikeda (Japanese Philosopher)

Nagasaki and Hiroshima remind us to put peace first every day; to work on conflict prevention and resolution, reconciliation, and dialogue; and to tackle the roots of conflict and violence. -Antonio Guterres (Current Secretary-General of the United Nations)

Every positive value has its price in negative terms... the genius of Einstein leads to Hiroshima.

-Pablo Picasso (Spanish Painter)

I think that personal experience is very important, but certainly, it shouldn't be a kind of shut-box and mirror-looking, narcissistic experience. I believe it should be relevant, and relevant to the larger things, the bigger things, such as Hiroshima and Dachau and so on. - Sylvia Plath (American Poet)

“So, let us be alert--alert in a twofold sense.

Since Auschwitz we know what man is capable of.

And since Hiroshima we know what is at stake.”

― Victor E Frankl, Man's Search for Meaning

“I cannot conceive that the man who dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a machine. He also had a heart, just like you. He also had his wife and children, his old mother and father. He was as much a human being as you are—with a difference. He was trained to follow orders without questioning, and when the order was given, he simply followed it.”

― Osho, Intimacy: Trusting Oneself and the Other

