How Did New Delhi Declaration Reach Consensus On Ukraine? EAM S Jaishankar Elucidates

The G20 nations arriving at a consensus on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Saturday at India's G20 summit wasn't easy. It took days of back-and-forth talks with major economies, according to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

At a briefing on Saturday, Jaishankar revealed that it was a joint effort. "Considerable time was spent, especially in the last few days in regard to geo-political issues which really centred around the war in Ukraine. The question who helped? I mean, eventually, everybody helped because everybody came together for the consensus," he said.

The lead, according to him, was taken by "emerging markets" who had a solid history of working together on global matters. "Bear in mind that actually, you have four developing countries in succession as G 20 presidency Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa but I would say rather than who helped? The point to be recognized is that a common landing point was ultimately fashioned out," Jaishankar added.

Amitabh Kant tips the hat to PM Modi over Ukraine consensus

Chiming in, Kant said that ultimately, the decision was made with the help of Prime Minister Modi's leadership. "India worked with all the emerging markets which played a key role, there were very tough and ruthless negotiations which went on for several days nonstop. In the end, the issue was clinched because of the leadership of the PM," he asserted.

Diving deep into the details of the declaration, Jaishankar said that G20 nations reiterated their positions and the resolutions adopted at the UNSC and the UN General Assembly. Together, they agreed that all states must act collaboratively and in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

While the Black Sea grain corridor issue is yet to be resolved, Jaishankar assured that the discussions are ongoing, especially as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres attend the summit in New Delhi.

"It's natural that there would be discussions going on on this. In the past, when the grain corridor was created at Bali last year, we had also, in our own way, contributed to some bridging of viewpoints and concerns both at that time between Turkey and Russia," he noted.