How Does India View Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine? PM Modi Clears Stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed light on India's stance on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, presenting diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable solution to the crisis. Currently in Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit, PM Modi sat down for an interview with Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun.

He was questioned how India manages to address any negative reactions about its abstention from voting on UN resolutions and oil imports from Russia. "India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disputes and prioritize the well-being of people affected by rising costs of essentials," he explained.

"India abstained from UN General Assembly resolutions to condemn the invasion but remains committed to upholding the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the PM added, reaffirming India's support for a peaceful resolution to the war. He further assured that the country is more than willing to make contributions for the same within the United Nations and far beyond.

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, India has maintained a strong stance, emphasising the need for continuous dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the military conflict. Amidst this, PM Modi's hard-hitting phrase that this is "not an era of war," has resonated with leaders across the globe.

PM Modi is currently in the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the three-day G7 summit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. On Saturday, the two leaders discussed global peace and ways to consolidate the warm ties between India and Japan.