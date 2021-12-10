Human Rights Day 2021: Here Is What You Must Know About 10 Basic Human Rights

Human Rights Day is marked every year on December 10 throughout the globe to enlighten people about their basic rights which they should be aware of. The day is observed to highlight the rights that all people possess, irrespective of faith, gender, race, class, ethnicity, colour, nationality, or other factors. Since the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, the day has universally guaranteed the fundamental rights of all people.

What are human rights?

Human rights are the basic rights and liberties that every individual around the world possesses from birth to death. These rights are applicable to everyone, independent from where they are or what they believe, or how they conduct their lives. These basic rights can not be snatched away, however, they could be limited in some circumstances, like as when someone breaches the legislation or in the interest of public safety. These ideals are legally defined and safeguarded in every country.

10 Basic Human Rights:

The right to life

This right protects individuals against being killed by anyone, including people and the government. As governments are responsible to safeguard human rights, regulations must be enacted to protect human life if they are threatened.

The right to freedom from torture and inhumane treatment

This refers that no one shall be subjected to torture or brutal, inhuman, or degrading treatment as well as punishment act. This rule even applies to medical and scientific research, which means that nobody should be exposed to something without their agreement.

The right to equal treatment

Equal protection is defined in Article 7 of the UDHR as everybody is equal under the law and is subject to equal protection under the law without any discrimination.

The right to privacy

This right is defined as liberty from external interference in individual privacy, family, household, or communication under Article 12 of the UDHR.

The right to asylum

This is a very ancient right that can be traced all the way back to the beginning of time. Today, the right to refuge protects those escaping violence in their own nations.

The right to marry and have family

This right stipulates that anybody of legal age has the right to marry and have a family, regardless of colour, ethnicity, or religion. Both partners in the marriage must provide their complete and full approval. Nobody has the right to get married to someone who does not want to be married.

The right to freedom of thought, religion, opinion, and expression

Everybody has the right to have an opinion, practice their faith, and amend their views. This is true for both individual and group practice.

The right to work

This right covers a wide range of work-related issues. Everyone should have the right to work in adequate working conditions as well as to have unemployment insurance. Individuals must also have the right to create and join labour unions, as well as get equal compensation for equal effort.

The right to education

Many people believe the right to education to be a key concern for the entire globe. According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, education shall be free through primary school.

The right to social services

This right guarantees that everybody has a basic living level. It is worth noting that clothing, shelter, food, water, medical treatment, and security are all covered.

