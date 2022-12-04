'I Trust My Friend Modi To Bring Us Together': Macron As India Assumes G20 Presidency

As India assumed the G20 Presidency for 2023 on December 1, French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, December 4 took to Twitter and exuded confidence in India's leadership.

Taking to Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "One Earth, One Family, One Future. India has taken over the presidency of G20. I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world."

'I trust my friend, Modi': France's Emmanuel Macron

One Earth.

One Family.

One Future.



India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. pic.twitter.com/MScsCHM7kw — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 3, 2022

Earlier on Friday, December 2, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after India formally assumed the Presidency of G20.

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, the government, and the people of India on India assuming the Presidency of G20. I have every confidence in India’s leadership to promote diplomacy and dialogue to build consensus and find enduring solutions to pressing issues in global affairs," Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said

Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi, government and people of India on India assuming the Presidency of #G20. I have every confidence in India’s leadership to promote diplomacy and dialogue to build consensus and find enduring solutions to pressing issues in global affairs. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) December 1, 2022

G20 is the premier forum for International economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. During the G20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile International gatherings to be hosted by India.