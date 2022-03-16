ICJ Rules That Russia Shall Immediately Suspend Its Military Operations In Ukraine

A week after the arguments concluded, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday announced its verdict in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The bench headed by ICJ President John E. Donoghue, ICJ Vice President Kirill Gevorgian and other judges, touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by the Officials of Ukraine and Russia, and opined that jurisdiction of the world body can be invoked.

The court bench headed by President John E. Donoghue, reading the verdict, outlined with regret that Russia did not partake in the proceeding. "The non-appearance of a party does give a negative impact as the court might have received good assistance from the other side as well. However, the non-presence of any party doesn't mean that justice won't be served," Donoghue said.

Prima Facie there is a dispute between Ukraine & Russia

The court observed that a dispute is a disagreement on the point of law. In order for the dispute to be there, there has to be a disagreement from at least one side. Donoghue observed that since 2014, Russian officials, in their statements, have mentioned the acts of Genocide in parts of Donetsk. It also observed that criminal action was also initiated against high ranking Ukrainian security officials.

Citing the security council meeting, he said, "There it was pointed out that Special Military Operation had begun to prevent people from the acts of genocide. In response to Russian allegations, Ukraine has denied all the allegations. At the present stage, Court is not obliged to determine whether there has been a violation, it would happen, only on the stage of merits. However, the facts above are enough to say prima facie that there is a dispute between Ukraine & Russia. A link shall be established between the rights being violated and the provisional measures being sought."

The court indicates the following:-

Russia shall immediately suspend the operation (13:2 votes)

Russia shall stop all organisations controlled by it shall not take any more action (13:2 votes)

