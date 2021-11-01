'If Glasgow Fails Then Whole Thing Fails': UK PM Urges World Leaders To Cut CO2 Emissions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday encouraged world leaders attending the UN climate change summit in Glasgow to commit to reducing carbon emissions and warned that efforts to halt catastrophic global warming will fail if they do not act. Johnson went on to say if the COP26 climate change meeting in Glasgow fails, the entire attempt to reduce emissions will be a failure. Calling for action on the climate crisis on the eve of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, the UK PM noted that the responsibility of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius set out in the Paris agreement 6 years ago depends on affluent countries contributing more.

Despite the warning, the UK PM said that they had achieved some progress at the G20 summit in Rome. He, however, added that the success of the meetings in Glasgow aimed at delivering on those commitments remained "in the balance". After the G20 "failed" to identify a target date of 2050, he acknowledged that a pledge for all of the world's largest economies to reach net zero emissions was "vague". The G20 agreements were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean when compared to the problem we've all agreed is ahead of us", the Prime Minister remarked. He agreed that the nations have made reasonable progress at the G20 summit, if every aspect is considered, "but it is not enough".

Johnson slams US for 'not contributing enough' to climate crisis fund

For the first time, he singled out and chastised the United States for failing to contribute enough to the $100 billion climate crisis fund for impoverished countries, claiming that it was "well down". And, when asked about the possibilities for COP26, the UK PM stated, “If Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails. The Paris Agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning."

He further added, "the Paris agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning. The world’s only viable mechanism for dealing with climate change will be holed beneath the waterline. Right now the Paris Agreement and the hope that came with it is just a piece of paper.”

Johnson calls on G20 nations to prioritise the rights of Afghan women and girls

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on G20 member nations to prioritise the rights of Afghan women and girls. In a tweet, Johnson stated that the UK would contribute £50m to the initiative. His remarks come just a few days after he stated that the UK is attempting to assist the Afghan people, but cautioned that the country cannot give a completely blank cheque to the Taliban administration.

We have a responsibility to help those in Afghanistan most at risk under the Taliban regime, particularly women and girls.



The UK will give £50m to that end, and I urge the G20 to prioritise the rights of women and girls in all our international development efforts.#G20Italy — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 31, 2021

