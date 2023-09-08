I'm A Proud Hindu, Hopefully I Can Visit Mandir This Time In India, Says UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is on his official visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, called himself a proud Hindu. Talking about his connection to Hinduism, he also said that he is looking forward to visiting a temple during his stay in Delhi. While talking to the news agency ANI, the UK PM also mentioned the festival of Janmashtami, which was being celebrated in the country on Thursday and said that visiting a temple is always important for him.

Talking to the news agency after he landed in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, UK PM Sunak stated, “I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days.”

Mentioning the festivals of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, he added, “We just had Raksha Bandhan, I have all my rakhis. I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day. But hopefully, I can make up for that, if we visit a mandir this time. It's something that is important to me. I think faith is something that helps everybody who has faith in their lives, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do.”

#WATCH | G-20 in India: On his connect with Hinduism, UK PM Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days. We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my… pic.twitter.com/U5RLdZX3vz — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

PM Sunak clearly stated that one’s religion gives them faith to get resilience and to get strength and both aspects are important to life.