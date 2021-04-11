IMF, World Bank Propose 'green Debt Swaps' Amid Climate Crisis

The idea of forgiving debts of poor countries in exchange for “green investment” gained grounds this week as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank held their spring meeting and deliberated upon its possibility. In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, low-income countries face the dual challenge of warding off their debts as well as confronting environmental problems. That makes them “highly vulnerable” said IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

Both the global financiers have come with the idea of “green debt swaps” which would not only allow the poor countries to recover from debts but also tackle rising risks posed by climate change and environmental disaster. For the same, a technical working group, that also includes representatives from the United Nations (UN) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD ) was launched earlier this week to examine “creative options to help countries tackle these simultaneous challenges”, as per a World Bank spokeswoman.

Could be proposed at COP26 summit

While no concrete measures for the same have been announced as yet, experts are speculating that it could be announced during the upcoming COP26 summit. One prime challenge that WHO and IMF would face is to establish “real true partnerships” between the lender and borrower. Additionally, they would also have to acknowledge the plight of several middle-income island countries that do not hold colossal loans but are facing critical environmental challenges. Their heavily tourism-dependent economies have seen revenues dry up as the coronavirus pandemic severely curtails world travel. At the same time, their low-lying territories are often the victims of extreme weather events, including devastating cyclones or hurricanes.

According to a report by the Institute of International Finance, global debt rose to a record $281 trillion by the end of 2020, or more than 355% of global GDP. With the coronavirus pandemic battering the world, the capacity of debts to trigger growth is diminishing. In such a situation, a debt exchange for climate action is being deemed as a good option.

Image Credits: ANI/AP