In First Egypt Visit By An Indian PM In 26 Years, PM Modi Accorded Guard Of Honour; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 24, landed in Egypt, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 26 years. He was welcomed at Cairo Airport by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. PM Modi arrived in Cairo after wrapping up the successful visit to the United States.

Upon arrival in Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome. He also inspected a guard of honour.

In a video message from Cairo Airport, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Later in the day, PM Modi will be interacting with the Prime Minister of Egypt. Tomorrow, Prime Minister will be meeting the President of Egypt."

During his stay, PM Modi will be meeting the Indian Diaspora and will be visiting the Heliopolis War Memorial. This is a memorial which has been erected by the Commonwealth but it is a memorial for 3,799 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in various battles in Egypt during the First World War.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The PM is scheduled to meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and interact with Egyptian thought leaders.

The visit is substantial as Egypt has been one of the most important trading partners of India in the African continent. Since March 1978, India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation and is based on the Most Favoured National Clause.