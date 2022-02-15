In India, COVID Can Enter 'endemic' Phase Only After 4 Weeks Of Low Cases, Says Virologist

While India has been witnessing a consistent dip in COVID-19 cases, it yet cannot be considered to be in the endemic stage unless the country sees a consistent, stable drop of infections for four weeks followed by only minor fluctuations, noted Dr T Jacob John, a virologist and former director of the Indian Council for Medical Research’s Centre of Advanced Research in Virology.

As reported by PTI, the virologist also said that the endemic phase of COVID-19 is likely to last many months and it is unlikely that another variant with a higher transmissibility rate than Omicron and greater virulence than Delta will emerge in the country. Stating that the term 'endemic' is meant to show a pattern, John added that the case numbers in a community are plotted on graphs, the pattern of a rise, peak, and fall will represent epidemic and the case numbers in a horizontal steady-state will be considered as an endemic.

"When an epidemic pattern repeats, we call each a wave. So unless we see four weeks of low and stable numbers with only minor fluctuations, we cannot call the valley as endemic just as yet. Omicron wave is receding so fast that in a few more days we may reach the valley, but we will wait for four weeks to be sure of endemic prevalence", he added.

Further speaking on the current situation and what can be expected in the coming months, he said that India is likely to slide into an endemic phase for many months without any more waves or any variants. However, he insisted that another variant, just like Omicron, could arrive surprisingly, although unlikely.

Meanwhile, speaking about the endemic phase, John said that the endemic period will witness people getting infected, hospitalized, and even die without a high vaccination coverage.

In another opinion, a physician-epidemiologist and executive director of the Delhi-based Foundation for People-Centric Health Systems, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya said that it is of limited relevance from the perspective of the general public on whether COVID-19 has become endemic in India or not.

However, this is a discourse that will continue for a while and soon, in a few weeks, India can be at a stage where everything should be fully open, he added.



Image: Unsplash