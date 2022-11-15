Last Updated:

IN PICS | A Sneak Peek Into G20 Summit As World Leaders Meet To Discuss Key Global Issues

World leaders meet at G20 summit in Bali to address global issues, including Russia-Ukraine war and ways to overcome challenges brought by the COVID pandemic.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Joe Biden, PM Modi
1/9
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged smiles as they posed for the camera at G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali.

Rishi Sunak, Olaf Scholz
2/9
Image: Twitter/@Rishisunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak interacted with German President Olaf Scholz at G20 Summit in Bali.

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, G20
3/9
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit. This was the first face-to-face meeting that took place between both leaders.

G20, Fumio Kishida
4/9
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese President Fumio Kishida, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo posed together for a photograph at G20 Summit.

G20, Xi Jinping
5/9
Twitter/@POTUS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden shook hands at 2022 Bali Summit.

Justin Trudeau, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
6/9
Twitter/@Drtedros

Canada PM Justin Trudeau spoke with WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus about the importance of sustainable financing for WHO and health for all.

Gita Gopinath, PM Modi, Kristalina Georgieva
7/9
Image: Twitter/@Gitagopinath

PM Modi interacted with the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath.

Emmanuel Macron, G20 Summit
8/9
Image: Twitter/@EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands with his Chinese counterpart at G20 Summit.

G20, PM Modi
9/9
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Modi addressed G20 Bali Summit. He called for a ceasefire and diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war.

