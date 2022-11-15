IN PICS | A Sneak Peek Into G20 Summit As World Leaders Meet To Discuss Key Global Issues

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged smiles as they posed for the camera at G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali.
PM Modi met UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 Summit. This was the first face-to-face meeting that took place between both leaders.
PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese President Fumio Kishida, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo posed together for a photograph at G20 Summit.
Canada PM Justin Trudeau spoke with WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus about the importance of sustainable financing for WHO and health for all.
PM Modi interacted with the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath.