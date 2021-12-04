Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Belarus To Afghanistan, The Plight Of Migrants Across The World

According to UN agency for refugees, nearly 80 million people-majority of them under the age of 18 years-have been forced to flee their homes.

Riya Baibhawi
Associated Press

Afghans wait to be evacuated to the US after the Taliban's power overhaul. According to UNHCR, nearly 80 million people-majority of them under the age of 18 years-have been forced to flee their homes.

An Afghan migrant with his children sits in a countryside in Eastern Turkey. As the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, hundreds of people began their westward journey, crossing Iran to reach Turkey.

A migrant is comforted by a humanitarian aid worker at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta near the border of Morocco and Spain. Since the start of the year, Europe has been blanketed in migrant exodus. 

Migrants walk towards the US from Veracruz state, Mexico. Hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Central and South America have been making the perilous journey towards America in a bid to escape poverty. 

Horseback mounted US Customs and Border Protection, officials attempt to deter migrants as they cross the Rio Grande River from Mexico to Texas, US. 

Rohingya Refugees gather outside Cox Bazar, Bangladesh. Rohingyas have been described as "one of the world's least wanted minorities" and "some of the world's most persecuted people" in the world. 

Members of a Muslim congregation community are seen lowering the coffin of a 19-year-old Syrian man who died. 

Migrants settle at a logistics centre in ‘Bruzgi’ on the Belarus-Poland border.  Hundreds of thousands of immigrants-majorly from the Middle East and Asia- have fl9ocked on the border. 

Police officials patrol on a beach in northern France in search of migrants. At least 27 people died after their boats capsized whilst crossing the English Channel. 

Migrants gather outside their tents at the Karatepe refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece. Scores of asylum seekers take the perilous journey through Greece to enter Turkey. 

Tags: Belarus, Afghanistan, Haiti
