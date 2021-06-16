Last Updated:

IN PICS: From New York To London, People Around The World Gather To Celebrate Pride Month

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month in honour of the LGBTQ+ community. Every year, thousands of people with rainbow flags march in their support

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
LGBTQ+
1/10
Associated Press

In this picture, Acosta Bridge in Florida, US has been lit up in rainbow colours in honour of LGBTQ+ communities. Authorities had doused the lights for some time but they were turned on Tuesday.

LGBTQ+
2/10
Associated Press

Here, people dance with rainbow flags as they take part in a flash mob to support LGBTQ+ rights in Warsaw, Poland. The community in the Polish state face societal challenges, despite being legal.  

LGBTQ+
3/10
JoannaLumleyUK/Twitter

This picture features British actress Joanna Lumley participating in a Pride march. "Happy #Pride Month you fabulous lot," she wrote sharing the picture on Twitter. 

LGBTQ+
4/10
Associated Press

People participate in Jerusalem's annual gay pride parade. Israel is one of the most open countries when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. 

LGBTQ+
5/10
ScotCuthbertson/Twitter

People take part in a Pride march in Hungary. The Hungarian Parliament recently passed by 157–1 an anti-LGBT+ propaganda law. which could jeopardise Section 28. 

LGBTQ+
6/10
441_Man/Twitter

A man holds 'trans men are men' sign as a part of an LGBTQ protest in London, UK. 

LGBTQ+
7/10
Casuarineslove/Twitter

A gay couple from Thailand poses together. Known as #MaxTul, the couple is one of the first in the Southeast Asian country to raise its voice for LGBTQ+ rights. 

LGBTQ+
8/10
Associated Press

A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village neighborhood of New York near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay rights movement. 

LGBTQ+
9/10
Associated Press

Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate. 

LGBTQ+
10/10
Associated Press

This picture shows,  demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency after high-stake summit with Putin

IN PICS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency after high-stake summit with Putin
New Yorkers celebrate 70% vaccination mark, lifting of COVID restrictions with fireworks

New Yorkers celebrate 70% vaccination mark, lifting of COVID restrictions with fireworks