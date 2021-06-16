IN PICS: From New York To London, People Around The World Gather To Celebrate Pride Month

Quick links:
In this picture, Acosta Bridge in Florida, US has been lit up in rainbow colours in honour of LGBTQ+ communities. Authorities had doused the lights for some time but they were turned on Tuesday.
Here, people dance with rainbow flags as they take part in a flash mob to support LGBTQ+ rights in Warsaw, Poland. The community in the Polish state face societal challenges, despite being legal.
This picture features British actress Joanna Lumley participating in a Pride march. "Happy #Pride Month you fabulous lot," she wrote sharing the picture on Twitter.
People participate in Jerusalem's annual gay pride parade. Israel is one of the most open countries when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights.
People take part in a Pride march in Hungary. The Hungarian Parliament recently passed by 157–1 an anti-LGBT+ propaganda law. which could jeopardise Section 28.
A gay couple from Thailand poses together. Known as #MaxTul, the couple is one of the first in the Southeast Asian country to raise its voice for LGBTQ+ rights.
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village neighborhood of New York near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay rights movement.
Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate.