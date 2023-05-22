Last Updated:

In Pics: Honours Bestowed Upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Papua New Guinea

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been bestowed with various honours from Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Palau.

Vidit Baya
PM Modi
1/10
Image Credit: ANI

Palau confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Palauan tool ‘Ebakl’.

PM Modi
2/10
Image Credit: ANI

Ebakl holds important significance in Palauan society as a symbol of leadership and wisdom: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

PM Modi
3/10
Image Credit: ANI

President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of Palau honoured PM Narendra Modi with ‘Ebakl’.

PM Modi
4/10
Image Credit: ANI

Papua New Guinea conferred the 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' honour to PM Narendra Modi. 

PM Modi
5/10
Image Credit: ANI

PM Narendra Modi was conferred with the award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South.

PM Modi
6/10
Image Credit: ANI

Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award. This comes immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest civilian award to PM Modi.

PM Modi
7/10
Image Credit: ANI

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of the nation by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji.

PM Modi
8/10
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recieves the highest honour of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji, in recognition of his global leadership.

PM Modi
9/10
Image Credit: ANI

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour. His tour began in Japan, then a quick stop at Papua New Guinea with the final leg in Australia. 

PM Modi
10/10
Image Credit: ANI

PM says, "...This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations..." (ANI)

