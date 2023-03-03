Last Updated:

In Pics: Jaishankar Holds Talks With Counterparts From Several Nations At G20 & QUAD Meet

EAM S. Jaishankar held discussions with his G20 counterparts on various issues of global concern on sidelines of G20 FMM and Raisina Dialogue.

Singapore
EAM S. Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Bala. They held discussions on strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on possibilities in a fast changing world.  

Bangladesh
EAM S. Jaishankar emphasised on "Neighbourhood first, Always" during the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. Abdul Momen.  

IBSA
India passed on the IBSA Handover Report 2023 to chair Brazil on Friday. EAM S. Jaishankar sent his best wishes to colleague Mauro Vieira and will continue to work for the Global South.  

Japan
India hosted FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on his first visit to India. S. Jaishankar held warm and friendly conversations and discussed the progress of bilateral relationship.   

Egypt
India welcomed Egypt's participation in the G20 meeting on Thursday. The discussions focused on follow-up to President Alsisi's visit to India in January 2023 as Chief Guest of the Republic Day Para

Saudi Arabia
EAM S. Jaishankar held exchanges with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. They also discussed global developments.

Sweden
India and Sweden noted the steady progress in their bilateral ‘sambandh’ and regular contact in the India-Nordic and EU formats & exchanges about technology, sustainability and economic collaboration.

Australia
Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held a bilateral meeting in Delhi. Wong stated that India is a civilisational power.

QUAD
India reaffirmed that the QUAD is ‘for’, not ‘against’ and for an inclusive, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific.

China
EAM Jaishankar held discussions with his Chinese counterpart and focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Italy
EAM S. Jaishankar and his Italian counterpart exhanged views and discussed bilateral ties. India is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Italy.

USA
EAM S. Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reviewed bilateral ties and discuss global issues.

Oman
EAM S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Omanian counterpart and stressed that the relationship is "growing from strength to strength." He also thanked Oman's participation in the meeting.

Slovenia
The Indian EAM held his first meeting with Slovenian counterpart. They talked about bilateral and India-EU ties, especially in the economic and technological domains.  

France
India appreciated France's support for its G20 Presidency and agreed to coordinate more on global and multilateral issues. Jaishankar and his French counterpart reviewed bilateral ties.

