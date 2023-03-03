In Pics: Jaishankar Holds Talks With Counterparts From Several Nations At G20 & QUAD Meet

Quick links:
EAM S. Jaishankar met his Singapore counterpart Vivian Bala. They held discussions on strengthening cooperation and exchanged views on possibilities in a fast changing world.
EAM S. Jaishankar emphasised on "Neighbourhood first, Always" during the meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. Abdul Momen.
India passed on the IBSA Handover Report 2023 to chair Brazil on Friday. EAM S. Jaishankar sent his best wishes to colleague Mauro Vieira and will continue to work for the Global South.
India hosted FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on his first visit to India. S. Jaishankar held warm and friendly conversations and discussed the progress of bilateral relationship.
India welcomed Egypt's participation in the G20 meeting on Thursday. The discussions focused on follow-up to President Alsisi's visit to India in January 2023 as Chief Guest of the Republic Day Para
EAM S. Jaishankar held exchanges with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. They also discussed global developments.
India and Sweden noted the steady progress in their bilateral ‘sambandh’ and regular contact in the India-Nordic and EU formats & exchanges about technology, sustainability and economic collaboration.
Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held a bilateral meeting in Delhi. Wong stated that India is a civilisational power.
India reaffirmed that the QUAD is ‘for’, not ‘against’ and for an inclusive, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific.
EAM Jaishankar held discussions with his Chinese counterpart and focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
EAM S. Jaishankar and his Italian counterpart exhanged views and discussed bilateral ties. India is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Italy.
EAM S. Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reviewed bilateral ties and discuss global issues.
EAM S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Omanian counterpart and stressed that the relationship is "growing from strength to strength." He also thanked Oman's participation in the meeting.
The Indian EAM held his first meeting with Slovenian counterpart. They talked about bilateral and India-EU ties, especially in the economic and technological domains.