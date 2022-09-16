Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi Attends SCO Summit In Uzbekistan; Holds Meetings With World Leaders

PM Narendra Modi travelled to Uzbekistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization. PM held meetings with world leaders, including Russian President Putin.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
PM Modi in Uzbekistan
1/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands while posing for the cameras at the Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand. 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
2/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by officials as he lands in Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO). 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
3/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Modi poses for a picture along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and others members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
4/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin discussed strengthening cooperation between both the nations. The leaders also spoke about regional and global issues. 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
5/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
6/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both the leaders reviewed bilateral ties between India and Turkey.

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
7/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Modi called for "greater cooperation and mutual trust" between SCO members at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan. 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
8/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Narendra Modi attended the SCO Summit along with other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin in Samarkand. 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
9/11
Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

PM Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand. Putin invited PM Modi for visit to Russia. 

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
10/11
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

PM Modi held meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

PM Modi in Uzbekistan
11/11
Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member States, observers, special guests of the Chair and representatives from regional organisations pose for a group picture. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Ukraine's forces advancing in east to liberate more cities as war enters day 200

In pics: Ukraine's forces advancing in east to liberate more cities as war enters day 200
In pics: Thousands gather to pay respect as the Queen lies in state in Westminster Hall

In pics: Thousands gather to pay respect as the Queen lies in state in Westminster Hall