IN PICS: PM Modi Attends SCO Summit In Uzbekistan; Holds Meetings With World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands while posing for the cameras at the Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by officials as he lands in Samarkand to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO).
PM Modi poses for a picture along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and others members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Putin discussed strengthening cooperation between both the nations. The leaders also spoke about regional and global issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both the leaders reviewed bilateral ties between India and Turkey.
PM Modi called for "greater cooperation and mutual trust" between SCO members at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan.
PM Narendra Modi attended the SCO Summit along with other world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin in Samarkand.
PM Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand. Putin invited PM Modi for visit to Russia.
PM Modi held meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.