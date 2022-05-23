In Pics: PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome In Japan Before Attending Quad Summit

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Tokyo for a two-day visit to attend the Quad summit aimed at strengthening trade ties with member nations--US, Japan & Australia.
PM Modi is to attend various programmes during this visit including interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora in Tokyo.
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Tokyo on what is his fifth visit to Japan in the last 8 years, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
Quad leaders, he said, will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various trade & commerce initiatives and other issues of mutual interest to India and member nations.
Indian community in Japan has continued to make innovative contributions in various fields while maintaining its roots as an Indian. We would like to thank all Indians living in Japan, PM Modi said.
PM Modi discussed diverse topics with Japanese businessmen ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps.
"There is great enthusiasm towards India and there is great appreciation for the entrepreneurial skills of India’s youth," said the Prime Minister as he interacted with Indians.
PM Modi participated in launch of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) that reflects India's collective desire to transform the Indo-Pacific region into an engine of global growth.
PM Modi apprised the Japanese business leaders of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve ease of doing business, and invited them to ‘Make in India for the World’.