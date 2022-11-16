In Pics: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With World Leaders On The Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Bali, Indonesia, addressed the G20 summit on Digital Transformation. Underlined the importance of making digital technology more inclusive
At the G20 conference in Bali, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Australia, as well as the United King.
PM Modi held bilateral talks with the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. The leaders talked about how to strengthen connections economically, defense cooperation, and other crucial subjects
On the sideline of the G20 summit in Bali, PM Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy had Bilateral discussions.
India is given the G20 Presidency by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Bali Summit's ending ceremony. Beginning on December 1, India will formally assume the G20 Presidency.
PM Modi also met the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and talked about expanding opportunities for India-Singapore collaboration in fields including the green economy
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Bali on the sideline of the summit.They conducted in-depth conversations about a range of topics, including enhancing defense cooperation
On Wednesday, PM Modi planted mangroves in Taman Hunta Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests along with several notable G20 global leaders.
In his speech during the G20 summit's ending session in Bali, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's pride in taking the summit's chair.