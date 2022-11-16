Last Updated:

In Pics: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With World Leaders On The Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders held bilateral conversations in Bali, Indonesia and discussed several topics on the sideline of the G20 summit

Image: Twitter/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Bali, Indonesia, addressed the G20 summit on Digital Transformation. Underlined the importance of making digital technology more inclusive

At the G20 conference in Bali, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Australia, as well as the United King.

PM Modi held bilateral talks with the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. The leaders talked about how to strengthen connections economically, defense cooperation, and other crucial subjects

On the sideline of the G20 summit in Bali, PM Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy had Bilateral discussions.

India is given the G20 Presidency by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the Bali Summit's ending ceremony. Beginning on December 1, India will formally assume the G20 Presidency.

PM Modi also met the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and talked about expanding opportunities for India-Singapore collaboration in fields including the green economy

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Bali on the sideline of the summit.They conducted in-depth conversations about a range of topics, including enhancing defense cooperation

PM Modi at the Bali Mangrove Forest with G-20 leaders.

On Wednesday, PM Modi planted mangroves in Taman Hunta Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove forests along with several notable G20 global leaders.

In his speech during the G20 summit's ending session in Bali, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's pride in taking the summit's chair.

India will conduct the G20 summit in several Indian states and cities. Pointing it out, PM Modi said, "Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change".

