In Pics: PM Modi Receives A Rousing Welcome In Indonesia, Holds Talks With ASEAN Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a visit to Indonesia from New Delhi on September 6 to take part in ASEAN Summit.
The enthusiastic and excited Indian community of Indonesia was waiting desperately to greet the PM of India.
PM Modi addressed the ASEAN summit where he said, "The ASEAN-India Summit is a testament to our shared vision and collaboration for a better future."
PM Modi attended the 18th East Asia Summit, which emphasised comprehensive discussions and focused on India's Act East Policy.
At the ASEAN summit, PM Modi was seen talking to US Vice President Kamala Harris and other foreign leaders.
Indian PM had productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation with world leaders on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN Summit.