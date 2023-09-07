Last Updated:

In Pics: PM Modi Receives A Rousing Welcome In Indonesia, Holds Talks With ASEAN Leaders

PM Modi had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where he met ASEAN and other leaders, and conducted comprehensive discussions.

Digital Desk
PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a visit to Indonesia from New Delhi on September 6 to take part in ASEAN Summit.  

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

Upon his arrival in Jakarta, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indonesian government.  

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

The enthusiastic and excited Indian community of Indonesia was waiting desperately to greet the PM of India.  

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

PM Modi addressed the ASEAN summit where he said, "The ASEAN-India Summit is a testament to our shared vision and collaboration for a better future."

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

PM Modi attended the 18th East Asia Summit, which emphasised comprehensive discussions and focused on India's Act East Policy.  

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

At the ASEAN summit, PM Modi was seen talking to US Vice President Kamala Harris and other foreign leaders.  

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

Indian PM had productive discussions on enhancing closer cooperation with world leaders on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN Summit. 

PM Modi at ASEAN
Image: Twitter- @Narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders of the ASEAN posed for a family photograph at the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta.

