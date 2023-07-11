In Pics: Zelenskyy Fumes Over NATO Leaders Uncertainty On Ukraine's Membership In Vilnius

Quick links:
World leaders have started to arrive in the Lithuanian Capital of Vilnius for the much awaited crucial NATO summit.
Russia’s war in Ukraine will top agenda when US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts hold a summit over 2 days.
They are expected to focus on ensuring that Ukraine has support as long as the conflict continues, how to bring the country even closer to NATO without actually joining.
Ukraine has demanded security guarantees to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade it again after the war ends.
The leaders meeting in Vilnius are set to endorse new defense plans in case Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to broaden Moscow’s war beyond Ukraine and westward into allied territory.
They also weigh defense spending, and how to boost their budgets as aid to Ukraine eats into national military coffers.
Sweden’s accession to the 31-nation alliance is up for discussion, too, as Turkey has agreed to support its bid to join NATO.
The biggest item on NATO’s agenda is what to do about Ukraine. Then US President George W. Bush led the charge in 2008, promising that Ukraine would become a member one day.
The West believes that Ukraine is standing up for its interests, and countries are pouring in billions in aid, economic and military support.