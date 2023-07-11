Last Updated:

In Pics: Zelenskyy Fumes Over NATO Leaders Uncertainty On Ukraine's Membership In Vilnius

NATO isn’t ready to start membership talks with Ukraine yet. But it is helping to train and modernize its armed forces and security institutions.

Global event News
 
| Written By
Zaini Majeed
NATO Summit
1/10
AP

World leaders have started to arrive in the Lithuanian Capital of Vilnius for the much awaited crucial NATO summit. 

NATO Summit
2/10
AP

Russia’s war in Ukraine will top agenda when US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts hold a summit over 2 days.

NATO Summit
3/10
AP

They are expected to focus on ensuring that Ukraine has support as long as the conflict continues, how to bring the country even closer to NATO without actually joining. 

NATO Summit
4/10
AP

Ukraine has demanded security guarantees to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade it again after the war ends.

NATO Summit
5/10
AP

The leaders meeting in Vilnius are set to endorse new defense plans in case Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to broaden Moscow’s war beyond Ukraine and westward into allied territory.

NATO Summit
6/10
AP

They also weigh defense spending, and how to boost their budgets as aid to Ukraine eats into national military coffers.

NATO Summit
7/10
AP

Sweden’s accession to the 31-nation alliance is up for discussion, too, as Turkey has agreed to support its bid to join NATO.

NATO Summit
8/10
AP

The biggest item on NATO’s agenda is what to do about Ukraine. Then US President George W. Bush led the charge in 2008, promising that Ukraine would become a member one day.

NATO Summit
9/10
AP

The West believes that Ukraine is standing up for its interests, and countries are pouring in billions in aid, economic and military support.

NATO Summit
10/10
AP

NATO isn’t ready to start membership talks with Ukraine yet. The summit will see a new forum for consultations created — the NATO-Ukraine Council.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
How communities around the world are beating the record-breaking heat: In photos

How communities around the world are beating the record-breaking heat: In photos
In Photos: Ukraine's 500 days of resilience as Russia's invasion touches grim milestone

In Photos: Ukraine's 500 days of resilience as Russia's invasion touches grim milestone