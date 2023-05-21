Last Updated:

In Pics: Zelenskyy Musters 'unity' For Ukraine During Historic Visit To G7 Summit In Japan

The Ukrainian leader’s in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab underscored the centrality of the war for the G7 bloc of rich democracies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers as the Group of Seven summit closed in Hiroshima on Sunday, building momentum for his country’s war effort.

The Ukrainian leader’s in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab underscored the centrality of the war for the G7 bloc of rich democracies.

It also stole much of the limelight from other priorities, including security challenges in Asia and outreach to the developing world that the leaders focused on at the three-day gathering.

Hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was committed to “strong backing for Ukraine from every possible dimension.”

Zelenskyy held two major rounds of meetings on Sunday --- one with G7 leaders and a second with a host of invited guests including from India and South Korea. 

Hanging over Sunday’s talks was the Russian claim that forces of the Wagner private army and Russian troops had seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. 

The eight-month battle for the eastern city — seen by both sides as a major symbolic prize — has been the longest and likely bloodiest of the war.

Comments by Zelenskyy earlier in the day in English suggested that the Russians had finally taken the city.

But he and other Ukrainian officials later cast doubt on that assessment, with Zelenskyy telling reporters in Ukrainian that “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.”

US President Joe Biden announced new military aid worth $375 million for Ukraine, saying the U.S. would provide ammunition and armoured vehicles. 

That pledge came after the U.S. agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

“We have Ukraine’s back and we’re not going anywhere,” Biden said.

Even before Zelenskyy landed on Saturday, the G7 nations had unveiled a slew of new sanctions and other measures meant to punish Moscow over its invasion that began in February last year.

While Ukraine dominated summit, leaders of Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union, also aimed to address climate change poverty, economic crisis.

Biden sought to reassure world leaders that the U.S. would not default because of the debt limit standoff that has cast a large shadow over his trip.

Zelenskyy also met on the sidelines of the summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first face-to-face talks since the war. 

He briefed him on Ukraine’s peace plan, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country before any negotiations.

India, the world’s largest democracy and a major buyer of Russian arms and oil, has avoided outright condemnation of Russia’s invasion.

“Zelenskyy’s presence puts some pressure on G7 leaders to deliver more — or explain to him directly why they can’t,” said Matthew Goodman, an economics expert.

G7 has vowed to intensify pressure on Russia, calling its assault on Ukraine “a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community.”

Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday denounced the G7 as “fixated on comprehensive confrontation with Russia."

G7 leaders have rolled out a new wave of global sanctions on Russia, now the most-sanctioned country in the world.

