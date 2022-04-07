India Abstains From Voting To Suspend Russia From UNHRC; 'diplomacy Only Viable Option'

India on Thursday abstained from voting on a UNGA resolution calling to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Explaining the reason behind its abstention, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, underlined that when innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. He also stated that India was deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and called for an urgent end to all hostilities.

“India has abstained on the resolution with regard to the suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the UN General Assembly today. We continue to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterate our call for end to all hostilities," said Tirumurti.

“When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We have unequivocally condemned these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," he added.

India also highlighted its role of being at the forefront of protecting human rights, right from the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. "We firmly believe that all decisions should be taken fully respecting due process, as all our democratic polity and structures enjoin us to do. This applies to international organisations as well, particularly the United Nations," Tirumurti added.

India has taken its traditional stance of abstaining from voting against resolutions tabled against Russia on several recent occasions. While strongly pressing for diplomacy, India had earlier abstained from voting on similar resolutions tabled in the UNSC and the UNGA and had called for the need to continue dialogue to arrive at a solution.

Russia suspended from UNHRC

In a big development, Russia on Thursday was suspended from the UNHRC after member countries voted in favour of a resolution tabled to oust the nation from the council in light of the Bucha genocide and alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The UNGA voted in favour by two-thirds, excluding abstentions, to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council.

The resolution was adopted with 93 countries in favour of the draft, 24 against it and 58 nations abstaining from voting. Counties such as Belarus, China, Iran voted against the resolution. Those who abstained included India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, and the UAE, among others.

A vote on whether or not to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council took place after the US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.