India Aims To ‘serve As Bridge’ Between Nations: PM Modi Lists Hurdles Of Developing World

India will aim to be a connecting point between different countries and voices for the betterment of humanity and to attain global peace and stability, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi when asked about the role that India would play amid intensifying rivalries among major powers. PM Modi interacted with a Japanese media outlet ahead of his visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit. PM Modi further stated that India, with the help of Japan and other countries, will focus on solving various challenges facing the developing world.

Interacting with Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese media publication, the Prime Minister spoke on a number of issues. When asked as a prominent leader of the global south what was his view on the intensifying rivalries among major powers and the role that India will play to work with them to attain global peace and stability, PM Modi listed out the various challenges faced globally, from which the major brunt is being faced by the developing world.

‘India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices’: PM Modi

“The world faces challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in supply chains, terrorism, and climate change, disproportionately affecting the developing world. India prioritises addressing these concerns and emphasises human-centric development through collaboration with Japan and other partners. India aims to serve as a bridge between different voices, promoting a constructive agenda focussed on achieving shared objectives for the betterment of humanity,” said PM Modi ahead of taking part in the G7 Summit.

He also spoke about China’s expansionist ambitions and the prevailing tension in the Taiwan Strait. "India stands for respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, and adherence to international law. India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity while promoting peaceful resolution of maritime disputes based on international law," the PM said.

The G7 and G20 Summits are platforms for enhancing global cooperation on a number of issues. PM Modi said, "As the G20 chair, I will represent the perspectives and priorities of the Global South at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Strengthening collaboration between the G7 and G20 is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic recovery, energy instability, healthcare, food security, and peace and security."