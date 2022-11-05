India At UN Asserts North Korea's Expansion Of Nuclear Technologies 'matter Of Concern'

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, on Saturday iterated that the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies is a "matter of concern" and that it has an adverse impact on peace and security in the region. "We have, in the past, expressed our concerns at the launch of the ballistic missiles by the DPRK, and we have now noted reports of yet another launch of ICBM by the North Korean regime," said Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations. "These launches last month following which UNSC met, violate the resolution of the UNSC relating to DPRK," she asserted.

India called on the full implementation of the UNSC resolutions and at the same time, reiterated the importance of addressing the Proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies at the United Nations Security Council. "This is a matter of concern as it has an adverse impact on peace and security in the region where they are deployed, including India," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, noted. “We reiterate our continued support for the denuclearization for peace and security in the Korean peninsula. Ensuring this is India’s collective interest and we support dialogue and diplomacy as means to resolve the issues in the Korean peninsula," she furthermore added.

#WATCH | Proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies is a matter of concern, and they have an adverse impact on peace and security in the region, including on India: Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations



(Source: UN TV) pic.twitter.com/PZlxilvZYo — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

N Korea launches barrage of missiles

North Korea earlier yesterday fired a barrage of weapons with at least three missiles that were suspected to be intercontinental ballistic missile. Japan issued an emergency alert and advised residents to seek shelter. Besides, the Japanese government halted its train services temporarily. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea has fired a missile which is presumably an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It said the missiles were blasted from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 am and then fired two short-range missiles an hour later from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said one of the Korean missiles reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres and travelled about 750 kilometres before his military lost track of the weapon. Initially, he said the suspected missile flew over its northern territory but later revised his assessment and said there were no overflies.

Subsequently, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broadcast issued warning alerts for the residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata, and instructed them to go inside firm buildings or underground. However, no information on damage or injuries were reported until now. Kishida condemned the North’s launches and said officials were analysing the details of the weapons.