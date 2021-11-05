India At UN: Bosnia & Herzegovina Conflict Could Be Resolved Through Dialogue, Empathy

India believes challenges faced by Bosnia and Herzegovina could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy, aasserted counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UN on Thursday. The Balkan country is currently on the verge of breaking apart given the difference in its political leaders. Earlier, UN leaders reviewed the progress in the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement which confirms the existence of discreet regions-Bosnia and Herzegovina as a single sovereign state.

“We believe the challenges faced by the country could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding and empathy towards each other’s positions," Pratik Mathur told the United Nations Security Council.

Condemning the political rift, Mathur stated that recent debates in Bosnia & Herzegovina have the “potential to undermine the progress” made in the last two decades. “It is important that all parties are encouraged to adopt a conciliatory approach and work closely to address the contentious issue,” he said. Calling for reconciliation through dialogue, the envoy stressed that the General Framework Agreement for Peace provides the basis for resolving the conflict.

“The agreement remains important for building enduring peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The country due to its multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, mufti cultural and multi-religious nature has been facing challenges on its part for sustainable peace,” he said.

#WATCH | "We believe the challenges [faced by B&H] could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding&empathy towards each other’s positions," says Pratik Mathur, Counsellor, India's Permanent Mission to UN at UNSC debate on situation in Bosnia & Herzegovina. pic.twitter.com/ITe9BXNNHn — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

#IndiainUNSC



UNSC Debate on the situation in #BosniaandHerzegovina



"Challenges [faced by BiH] could be overcome by its leaders through dialogue, mutual understanding, and empathy towards each other’s positions."



Highlights of statement by Counsellor @PratikMathur1⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kYuiYiw3oq — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) November 3, 2021

UNSC adopts unique resolution

Meanwhile, during its latest session, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a unique resolution to protect classrooms and schools and urged conflict parties to immediately safeguard the right to education. In its official statement on 29 October, the UN said it is the first uniquely dedicated resolution for the protection of classrooms and schools.

The Council asked countries to adopt domestic legislative frameworks to ensure that their international legal commitments are met, including comprehensive measures to prevent attacks on schools, children, teachers, and other civilians. Members asked for the creation of strategies and coordination mechanisms for the exchange of information on the protection of schools and education, including among States, the Office of the Secretary-Special General's Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, and UN peacekeeping and political missions, the statement added.

(Image: ANI/AP)

(With inputs from ANI)