India At UNSC Raises 2008 Mumbai Attacks, Rejects 'justifications' For Terrorist Acts

India on Tuesday derided ‘state actors’ for backing terrorism, and condemned the unprecedented resurgence in armed conflicts worldwide that results in a devastating loss of human lives, damage to the critical civilian infrastructure, and risks the security of the nation’s armed forces. At the first UNSC Open Debate of 2022 themed ‘Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Wars in cities—protection of civilians in urban settings,’ India reminded the UNSC about the dastardly terrorist attacks carried out in Mumbai in the year 2008 that killed 166 civilians of over 15 nationalities.

“Mumbai terror attacks epitomize the sheer scale and scope of urban warfare that we had to mount against jihadi terrorists,” Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations [UN] PR Amb Tirumurti said, according to the press document obtained by Republic Media Network. “Our police personnel had to put their lives on the line to secure the city’s safety,” he added, condemning the international power politics that contributes to accentuation of the armed conflicts worldwide.

In #UNSC, highlighted also:

🔹Genocide in East Pakistan in 1971, now #Bangladesh

🔹#MumbaiTerrorAttack in 2008 killing 166 civilians

🔹🇮🇳 assistance to Sri Lanka after conflict in 2009, including de-mining teams & housing

🔹🇮🇳 assistance to Sri Lanka after conflict in 2009, including de-mining teams & housing

🔹Development projects of US$ 3 billion in Afghanistan

Having suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades, India has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts, asserted India’s ambassador Tirumurti at the UNSC debate. India, he iterated, has witnessed deadly terrorist attacks on its cities targeting innocent civilians, and is aware of the implications and devastating consequences of armed conflict.

World must oppose terrorism 'in all its forms and manifestations': India's PR at UNSC

Targeting of civilians and infrastructure is used as a weapon of war, and the use of explosives and weaponry by the terror factions continue to expose targeted civilians to a high risk of indiscriminate effects. “People in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Yemen have witnessed the devastation of urban conflict,” said India’s representative to the UNSC. Genocide in erstwhile East Pakistan [Bangladesh] in 1971 is another example of the deliberate targeting of civilians that calls for the governments to step up the safety and security of their own citizens, he continued.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of States, Amb Tirumurti told UNSC that armed conflicts must be resolved via political and diplomatic efforts, in line with international law and principles of the UN Charter. But as he reflected on the aftermaths of the gory terror attack on India’s commercial capital,

Tirumurti insisted that the international community should oppose felicitation of Jihadi terrorism. Countries must stand in solidarity to speak against violence and terror on civilians “in all its forms and manifestations.”

The international community must reject any attempt to provide any justifications for terrorist acts, said Tirumurti, adding that there would be unpleasant consequences of any relaxation of the guard. “Not only civilians but even security forces which combat [terrorism] in extremely difficult conditions in urban areas” will have their safety jeopardized, the Permanent Representative of India to UN warned.