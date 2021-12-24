India-Australia Collaboration Important To Create Stable Indo-Pacific Region: FS Shringla

With the Indo-Pacific region emerging as a new global focus, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla asserted India will be the epicenter of growth and development in the coming time. HV Shringla stated on Friday that wealth and influence are flowing eastwards towards India, Australia, and the Indo-Pacific region. Highlighting that multilateralism is under stress, he said that new arrangements such as the Quad are filling the gaps.

India and Australia are drawn by national affinity in political systems: HV Shringla

"As the waters of the Indo-Pacific seek a new equilibrium, India and Australia are drawn by national affinity in political systems, economic endeavour and above all, values," said Shringla while delivering his remarks at the Second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on Friday virtually.

Shringla added that collaboration between India and Australia is of immense importance in the creation of a rules-based global order with the stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific at its fulcrum, pointing out that India and Australia are two of the region's biggest economies and democracies.

"Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contribution to foreign policy," he said foreign offices are often bastions of Orthodoxy, but on the contrary, as External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister, Vajpayee brought here a boldness and sense of policy innovation. In all this, he was ever alive to the big picture."

Collaboration of India & Australia imp to create stable Indo Pacific

"While the causes of power and our foreign policies remain consistent, the techniques and approaches to optimise them are changing swiftly," Shringla added, referring to the lecture's theme of "Australia, India, and the Indo-Pacific: The Need for Strategic Imagination."

He also stated that supply networks are being reorganised, and trade agreements are being taken into consideration not only to boost economies but also to strengthen confidence between international administrators.



Shringla also stated that the concept of national security has expanded well beyond its original meaning. "Strategic autonomy today is not only a political or military construct; it also applies to technological dependencies, supply networks, and vital commodities such as pharmaceuticals and medical equipment," he explained.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI