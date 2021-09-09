India Chairs BRICS Summit 2021: Russia Raises Afghanistan Crisis; China Keeps Silent

Against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan, the 13th edition of the annual BRICS summit was held on Thursday. The summit, which took place virtually was chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had in attendance Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The theme of the summit, as decided by India, was 'BRICS at 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation, and Consensus'.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that India has received full co-operation from all the leaders, belonging to different countries during the chairship of BRICS. "I thank all members for this," he said. PM Modi then outlined the numerous achievements of the 5-country association in the last one and a half-decade, and specifically referring to the achievements of this year, said, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 150 sessions and programs were organized by BRICS. Out of these, more than 20 were ministerial-level programs".

PM Modi highlighted that the BRICS achieved 'many firsts' this year. "Recently, the first BRICS Digital Health Summit was organized. It is an innovative step to increase health access with the help of technology," the Indian Prime Minister said. He then went on to outline that for the first time, BRICS took a position on strengthening and improving the multilateral system.

Talking about future plans, PM Modi said, "This November, Water Resources Minister will be meeting for the first time." In the field of trade, the Prime Minister outlined that intra-BRICS trade will be made easier with the cooperation between the customs departments of the participating countries. While talking about trade, PM Modi also outlined the initiative of the member countries to keep the environment green and pollution-free with 'Green tourism'.

Statement of member countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the BRICS summit and spoke about the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. "Global security has faced serious challenges and system of strategic stability has gone all down hell. US and allies' withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to new crisis and it is still unclear how it will affect regional and global security," he said. He took the opportunity to indirectly pull up Pakistan for playing a major role in the Afghan crisis, and added," Entire international community is busy clearing out the mess."

While keeping silent on the Afghan issue, Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined that China would be taking over the presidency next year, and asserted d that the country is looking forward to deepening all areas of cooperation. Seconding Chinese President Xi's point, his counterpart in South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa said that BRICS has shown and will continue to show success in 'working as one'.

Brazil, expressing remorse at not being able to meet personally, said 'BRICS co-operation has shown progress'.

Image: ANI