Interactions On To 'address' Indian Army & Chinese Army Differences Over Ladakh Standoff

The Indian Army on Sunday maintained that the differences between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army following the standoff between the two sides on the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh is being addressed through interaction between military commanders guided by the established protocols.

'Currently, no violence is happening'

"Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries", Army spokesman Col Aman Anand said in a statement issued by the Army. Referring to a video being circulating on Social Media Col Anand said that attempts to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide.

"Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries. we strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," he said

Ever since the news about the standoff between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh came to light, a battle has already started, but on social media. Several videos, maps and pictures are being circulated on social media to show that the situation has gone out of control, but the sensationalising the issue will be impacting the national security.

While the situation on the ground remains tense, a propaganda war has already begun on social media, where not only Indian and Chinese social media users have jumped in but taking advantage of the situation several Pakistani social media accounts run by its intelligence agency ISI have jumped in.

One such fake video being circulated by the Pakistani handles is of deployment of the PLA into the area, the same video has also been aired by the mainstream Pakistani media.

Another video that is being circulated by the OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) is of a confrontation between the Indian Army and the PLA wherein the Indian army officer is seen saving an injured PLA Soldier (We won't show the video following a request from the army).

Responding to the video, an Indian Army Spokesman said that the content of the video is not authenticated. "It has been brought to our notice that a video is doing the rounds in social media on an incident on the borders. The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated", the spokesman said.

